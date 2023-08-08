2 Teachers Arrested For BECE Examination Malpractice

The suspects

Two tutors of different schools were arrested on Monday for engaging in examination malpractices at a center at the Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The two suspects, Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai, tutors of PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools respectively, were arrested when they attempted to smuggle into the examination hall some solved examination questions to candidates sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the centre.

Items retrieved from the two suspects include two mobile phones and solved questions on two separate papers.

Both suspects are in custody and will be put before the court, according to a statement issued by the police on Tuesday August 8, 2023.

We would like to caution the public against indulging in examination malpractices in the ongoing BECE as the Police will arrest any persons found involved in such practices.

By Vincent Kubi