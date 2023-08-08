Sammy Gyamfi Threatens To Jail BoG Governor, Deputies

Sammy Gyamfi

In a statement made on Tuesday, August 8, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Yedu Addison, and his two deputies, Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Elsie Addo Awadzi, cannot escape jail time in the next government of his party.

Gyamfi’s statement comes after the NDC called for the immediate resignation of the Governor and his two deputies within the next 21 days.

Speaking at the NDC Headquarters, Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had said, “We will march to occupy the Central Bank to save the Bank of Ghana if he fails to resign. The march will ensure accountability.”

Adding to what the Minority Leader said, Gyamfi said that the Governor and his two deputies must not be allowed to stay in office until 2025 as this would only increase the Central Bank’s expenditure, which has already gone beyond 5 percent of its spending threshold.

Furthermore, Gyamfi warned that if the demands for resignation are not met, the governors will be prosecuted in the government of John Mahama to “answer” questions.

He added that with the “reckless” spending by the Central Bank, it does not have the moral right to call on commercial banks facing mismanagement issues to do the right thing.

By Vincent Kubi