More Houses, Cars Discovered In Cecilia Dapaah’s $1m Stolen Case

In a shocking development, the police have uncovered four additional houses and two cars that were allegedly purchased with money stolen from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah.

The discovery was made during police investigations into the high-profile case, which has been ongoing for over a month.

According to Prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, the two cars were purchased for a total of GHC600,000.

He revealed that the discovery was made after the last adjourned date, which was on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

As a result of the new discovery, the prosecution has substituted the previous charge sheet with a new one. However, the pleas of the accused persons are yet to be taken.

Kwaku Botwe, the alleged father of the 18-year-old former house help of Madam Dapaah, has been discharged by the court following the amendment of the charge sheet.

However, DSP Nyamekye revealed that there are still some suspects yet to be arrested, and more property is yet to be retrieved.

The defense counsel argued that the accused persons have been in custody for over a month and have cooperated with the investigations. As a result, they pleaded with the court for bail for all their seven clients.

The Judge, Afia Owusua Appiah, however, granted bail to two of the accused persons who were said to be lactating mothers. They were granted bail in the sum of GHC1million with three sureties to be justified. The sureties are also required to deposit their passports and Ghana cards.

Judge Appiah also directed the defense lawyers to provide evidence of the two accused persons being lactating mothers. She further ordered them to put in a formal application for bail for the other accused persons.

The Cecilia Dapaah case has been adjourned to August 22, 2023, as the prosecution continues its investigations.

The discovery of the additional houses and cars has sent shockwaves throughout the country, raising more questions about the alleged theft from the former Minister of Sanitation’s residence.

