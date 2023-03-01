4 Killed In Wenchiki Chieftaincy Dispute- Report

It has emerged that about 479 people have been displaced in the recent Chieftaincy dispute at wenchiki in the Chereponi district of the North East region according to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) report.

The report also indicated that 37 houses were burnt resulting in the death of four persons in the Chieftaincy dispute.

Also, 14 stores, 4 motorbikes, 3 tricycles, 15 shades, and a bicycle were burnt in the clashes.

Over 200 persons including pregnant women have fled the Chereponi district to Yunyoo Nasuan, Gbimgbani, and Walgbani communities for shelter and safety.

The North East Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Al-Hassan John Kweku, has indicated that the assessment report on the impact of the violence had been sent to the headquarters in Accra.

According to him, delays in assisting the victims with food and shelter could lead to hunger, especially in the Sakou community, where the villagers lost all their food items and source of drinking water.

He appealed to individuals and benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Chereponi District Chief Executive (DCE), who is also the Chairperson of the District Security Council (DISEC), Madam Zuweatu Mada Nashiru, has disclosed that 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the chieftaincy clashes at Wenchiki in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

According to her, the suspects have been transferred from Chereponi to Yendi in the Northern Region for prosecution.

The suspects were arraigned before the Yendi court and remanded into prison custody to reappear on March 9, 2023.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wenchiki