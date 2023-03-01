Goethe-Institut Holds World Highlife Day

Santrofi Band on stage

Abiza and Santrofi Bands, who have jointly and severally taken Ghanaian highlife to amazing heights, will on Friday, March 3, perform at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of activities marking World Highlife Day.

Launched at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in March 2020 by journalist/diplomat Kabral Blay Amihere, the event is meant to celebrate Ghana’s highlife, which without doubt has been a gift to the development of music in various parts of the world.

Comprising multi-instrumentalists who alternate in their arrangements during recording and live performances, Santrofi Band has exposed some sort of a musical liberation as they wax through diverse genres with highlife as a foundation.

With Emmanuel Ofori (bass) Dominic Quarchie (guitar), Prince Larbi (drums), Emmanuel Agyeman (keyboard), Robert Koomson (lead vocals), Norbet Arthur (trumpet), Bernard Gyamfi (trombone) and Emmanuel Kuntu-Blankson (percussion), the band is expected to dish out some of their recent compositions. Acclaimed guitarist Akablay and his Abiza Band will showcase an intellectual music language through highlife that has been heavily spiked with Kundum rhythms from the Nzema area of the Western Region.