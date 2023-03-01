‘Resolve Election Dispute Peacefully’ Nana To Nigerians

President Akufo-Addo has advised all stakeholders in the just-ended Nigerian Presidential elections to find an amicable settlement to all elections.

He said that is the best way and not to take to the streets with violence.

That, he said was because anything that happens in Nigeria has direct implications for the West Africa sub-region and the entire African continent.

This was when he addressed members of the diplomatic community at the annual presentation of new year greetings to the Diplomatic Corps at the Peduase Lodge on Tuesday evening.

“I cannot end today without expressing the solidarity of the Ghanaian people with the brotherly people of our great neighbor, the Federal Republic of Nigeria as they encounter significant challenges in the ongoing national elections for new national leadership. I hope that these challenges will be resolved peacefully in accordance with due process and that the will of the Nigerian people will be duly manifested”, he said.

“The impact on the cause of democracy in West Africa and indeed in the entire continent of Africa by the events in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized. We wish them the best of luck and God’s blessings”, he said.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey called on the diplomatic community to press upon their respective countries to support efforts being made by African countries to address security challenges on the continent.

“I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the call on the international community to support regional initiatives to compliment the fight against growing threats to peace and security including terrorism, violent extremism attacks, maritime destabilisation, and unconstitutional changes in government”, she charged.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps who doubles as Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, Pingrenoma Zagre commended Ghana as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for contributing to peace and security for a better world.

He also commended Ghana under the Presidency of President Akufo-Addo for championing the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

On behalf of the diplomatic community in Ghana, he conveyed the best wishes of the community to President Akufo-Addo, his administration, his family, and Ghanaians.

