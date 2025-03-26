43rd ISTS Opens In Accra

A cross section of participants

The 43rd International Sea Turtle Symposium (ISTS), has opened in Accra with a call on stakeholders to support efforts by various bodies to conserve sea turtles.

Speaking on the theme: “Unity and Collaboration,” President of the International Sea Turtle Society, Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene said the world need a united front to combat the threats facing sea turtles.

According to him, it is sometimes difficult to compare the data to help inform policies, given the situation where most organisations fighting the threats against sea turtles embark on different projects, making it difficult for them to compare data obtained for informed policy decisions.

“With unity and collaboration, we will be able to come together, harness our individual strengths, support each other in ways that can help promote sea turtle conservation agenda, which is the key objective for this symposium. Sea turtle conservation is not a task for one project or country, it requires combined efforts by sharing knowledge, research, and experiences,” he stated.

He said government has also put in place several interventions to conserve sea turtles, which include wild life regulation that prohibit the killing of turtles and the destruction of their habitat, and collection of eggs.

Dr. Agyekumhene further urged communities, particularly traditional authorities who are custodians of the land, to help conserve and prevent indigenes from poaching and eating sea turtles, while urging fishermen to release sea turtles that are voluntarily captured by fishing nets.

Prof. Langbong Bimi, Dean, School of Biological Sciences, University of Ghana, for his part, expressed the school’s commitment to preserving marine biodiversity, particularly sea turtles and creatures, to ensure their survival for generations, while fostering strategies for safeguarding their habitats.

“It is a call to action for all of us, scientists, conservationists, policymakers, and community leaders to work together to ensure that our collaborative efforts are sustained and impactful. Sea turtles as keystone species, play a crucial role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems, and their conservation requires a united front,” he stated.

Dr. Benjamin Botwe, Head, Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana, also said the creatures do not only face predation from other animals but from humans, coupled with climate change as a result of rising temperature and rising sea levels.

He added that research and education could empower local communities, fostering a sense of stewardship for ocean resources, and reinforced the vital link between humanity and oceans.

He further indicated that through the symposium, stakeholders will work closely with communities to forge sustainable solutions to reduce the threats against sea turtles globally.

Present at the event which started on Saturday, March 22, and ends on Thursday, March 27, include sea turtle experts, conservationists, scientists, climate change agents, policy makers, and representatives of various agencies, including the Forestry Commission.

Among some of the topics that will be discussed are Creating Behaviour Change Campaigns for Sea Turtle Conservation, Global Research Update & Methodology Development for Guiding Conservation Efforts, Toward Holistic Strategies for Fisheries Sustainability and Bycatch Reduction.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah