49 Breast Cancer Cases Recorded In Tarkwa, Prestea

Some residents going through the screening

About 49 breast cancer cases recorded in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley municipalities of the Western Region over the past year, have been referred for further assessment and care.

The cases were recorded when 283 women were screened for breast cancer in various community medical outreaches organised by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF).

This came to light when the Foundation hosted its Quarter Four (Q4) Breast Cancer and Community Medical Outreach programme at New Atuabo, under the ‘Pinktober’ 2025 theme: “Support, Screen and Survive.”

The event was held in collaboration with Telecel Ghana, Unilever Ghana and the Rotary Club of Tarkwa for residents from New Atuabo and surrounding communities.

A key highlight of the event was a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration exercise, during which Telecel Ghana sponsored 500 NHIS registrations and provided medical equipment for ultrasound scanning.

In all, 741 community members were registered or had their cards renewed.

Unilever Ghana also supported with the donation of toothpaste and hygiene supplies, which were distributed to all participants.

Ayishetu Mohammed, Project Coordinator of GFGF, explained that the outreach formed part of the Foundation’s Group Legacy Programme (GLP).

She said the GLP prioritises health awareness campaigns and access to quality healthcare as a cornerstone of sustainable community development.

“It also reaffirmed Gold Fields’ alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

She noted that the outreach placed strong emphasis on breast cancer education and screening to commemorate the breast cancer awareness month, also called ‘Pinktober’.

She said beyond the cancer screening, attendees received an array of essential health services, including blood sugar and pressure checks.

They also received BMI assessments, malaria testing, dental and eye examinations, ENT consultations, and access to free medications.

“To date, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has invested over $4.9 million in health and wellness initiatives,” she stressed.

Dr. Magdalene Bakari, Lead Specialist on Health at Gold Fields Ghana, described breast cancer as the most common cancer in the country, and said when detected early, it could be treated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, New Atuabo