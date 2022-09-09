5 Chinese Arrested Over Ellembelle Galamsey Excavators

The five Chinese nationals in handcuffs

THE WESTERN Regional Police Command has arrested five Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in the Ellembelle District missing excavators’ case.

Their names were given as Shi Zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested at their hideout at Esiama, as a result of their ongoing investigation into the Ellembelle missing excavators’ case.

The police, in a statement, pointed out that an intelligence-led operation through the night of September 7, 2022 till the dawn of September 8, 2022 led to the arrest of the five Chinese nationals.

It said the Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of the suspects’ immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.

“As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaian and foreigners, will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the statement indicated.

Chinese Embassy Cries Out

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy has spoken on the recent arrests of some Chinese citizens engaged in illegal mining.

According to the Embassy, the Chinese government had always requested Chinese citizens overseas to abide by the laws and regulations of the host country.

It further stated that it “firmly opposes Chinese citizens to engage in any illegal activities in any country, and supports the Ghanaian government to fight against illegal mining according to the law.”

It, however, backed decision by the Ghanaian government to enforce its laws, stressing that the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens should be fully safeguarded.

“We respect the Ghanaian side to deal with relevant cases according to the law. We hope the Ghanaian side fully safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” it stated.

This statement comes on the back of the arrest of Chinese national, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

She was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday on charges of mining without a licence, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

She was arraigned somewhere in 2018 for similar offences but the Attorney General, then, filed a nolle prosequi on the case, agreeing to deport her to her home country.

However, she is said to have returned to Ghana on a Togolese visa but was identified through intelligence by the security agencies.

DCE, 4 Others ‘Freed’

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh and four others who were detained by the police for alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavator saga, have all been granted bail.

The other four suspects were Robert Amoo, Roland Ntiako, Driver; Jef Eduah, Polling Station Organiser of NPP; and Francis Akpene, District Small Scale Mining Committee member.

It was gathered that initially, only the DCE was granted police inquiry bail but he insisted that all the suspects should also be granted bail.

The lawyer for the suspects, Salomey Erica Abekah, speaking to the media, said the suspects were charged on different counts but the common one was offensive conduct.

She confirmed that all the suspects had been granted bail but could not tell whether the police had withdrawn the charges.

“I am not aware the police had withdrawn the charges. But I know the police will do their investigations and if they want us to come to court, we will do that,” she added.

Meanwhile, the DCE, during a brief interaction with the media, denied all the charges preferred against them.

The Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who was in the district for a day’s working visit, assured the staff of the assembly at a durbar that the DCE would definitely be with them to carry out his official duties.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku & Vincent Kubi