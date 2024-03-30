5 Police Officers Injured In Another Accident At Nsawam

Barely 72 hours after the Ghana Police Service lost three of its officers in a ghastly accident at Kyekyewere on the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region, another five Police have were injured in a road accident that occurred in Nsawam on the same stretch.

According to reports, the accident involved a Toyota pick-up with registration number GP 3030, which experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on the Adeiso-Nsawam road.

A Police report cited by DGN Online read “On 27/03/2024 about 1345hrs, C/Inspr. Rose Kyeremaa in-charge No. 46230 G/Sgt. George Boye, No. 35494, G/Cpl. Asare Akoto and No. 57945 G/Const. Bernard Dede Ofosu on board S/V”.

The report continues that “Toyota Pick-up no. GP 3030 driven by Issaka Yakubu all of the Nsawam Police District Day Patrols team were involved in a motor accident while driving from Adeiso direction to Nsawam.”

It added “On reaching a section of the road at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road, the police vehicle developed a mechanical fault and the suspect driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off his lane and ran into a Hyundai i10 taxicab with registration No. GG 4512-21 driven by suspect driver Felix Akuffo aged 30 with four (4) occupants on board from Nsawam to Adeiso direction.”

Meanwhile, the victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment.

-BY Daniel Bampoe