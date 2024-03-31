IHRC Chiefs To Embark On Massive Charity Project

International Human Rights Commission,(IHRC) Chief Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan in collaboration with Ambassador Dr Dr Abu Zein are set to embark on a human intervention project.

The humanitarian project will see the two IHRC bosses adopt ing all Gaza orphan girls as their fathers.

This follows an arrangement by the

International Human Rights Commission to build a home for all orphan girls of Gaza after ceasefire in Gaza, orchestrated by Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, HRC Chief.

Indications are that IHRC Chief will travel to Egypt and Gaza after Eid to see how to organise this humanitarian project to save the lives, and people of Palestine to bring back peace.

In a statement signed by Ambassador Dr Khan, it said “I am not forgetting people of Gaza, Palestine, and I will be the one who will give the biggest news of peace for them in Gaza. ”

It has emerged that Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan is in talks with Goodwill Ambassador Ms. Tala Nabil in Gaza, Palestine from Mexico to ensure the project is successful.

The statement added “My diplomacy is not for IHRC; it’s stand for humanity, even I am ready to give my life instead of a one drop of innocent children of Palestine.”