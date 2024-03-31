Kokrobite Police Tighten Security At Beach Resorts During Easter

Chief Superintendent Mr IK A memo (Commander) ASP Mr Solomon Essuman (Second in Command) and DSP Mr Charles Chester (Crime Officer) of Kokrobite District Police Headquarters, a suburb in Accra have assured travelling holiday makers and residents of uttermost security at the various beach resorts during this Easter festivities.

The trio in a Police sensitization meeting at Robert Ville in Kokrobite with beach operators in Kokrobite, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Langma meeting stated in an interview that their outfit has rolled out security measures to ensure that beaches lined up in the area are safe.

The peace officers pointed out that the initiative aims to prevent any imminent pockets of violence which is common during social gatherings.

“…like the proverbial prevention is better than cure, we want to prevent any form of violence during this festive season. We have dispatched our men (Patrol team) to the various beaches to ensure our beaches are safe,” he said in an interview.

He added ” Merry making and violence often times go together, we don’t want that to happen before we act, we have put measures in place to also ensure that residents in the area are safe.”

A total of 18 Managers, Directors were present. Three Assembly members from Kokrobite, Bortianor and Tuba were also present.

The Beach Resort Managers and Directors provided their security plans for the Easter Holidays as well as their challenges.

They assumed stakeholders of Security and safety measures put in place before, during and after the Easter holidays.

They mentioned that snatching of phones, petty stealing and drowning, which are the most frequent ones that occur during such occasions would be accorded the needed attention.

ASP Essuman tasked the assembly members to apply their influence and advice their respective communities on the need to cultivate personal security and also be their neighbours keeper.

He equally prayed members for the continuity of such meetings.