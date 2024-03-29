ECG Responds To PURC Over Dumsor Timetable

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has revealed that it dispatched more than 100 notifications of power outages during the initial quarter of 2024.

The majority of these notices were issued to facilitate essential maintenance activities on the company’s transmission infrastructure.

This disclosure emerged following a query dated March 18 from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to ECG, requesting documentation of ECG’s public notifications regarding power interruptions from January 1, 2024, up to the present date.

Amidst escalating concerns over persistent power cuts across various regions of the country, many residents have called for a structured load-shedding schedule to enable better planning.

However, ECG’s management has maintained that the power outages stem from technical difficulties and have affirmed that no formal load-shedding schedule will be implemented.

In response to the growing public outcry, the PURC issued a directive on March 18 instructing ECG to unveil a load management timetable by April 2, 2024, to provide clarity and transparency regarding the power supply challenges faced by consumers.

As uncertainties surrounding the frequency and duration of power interruptions persist, the spotlight remains on ECG’s operational efficiency and the need for enhanced communication with the public to mitigate the disruptive impacts of the ongoing power outages.

By Vincent Kubi