5 Suspects Arrested Over Ashaiman Soldier Killing

An Intelligence led operations by the Ashaiman Police has led to the arrest of three more suspects at their various hideouts within the municipality in connection with the killing of Imoro Sheriff, a soldier in the area.

This brings the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the soldier to five.

The three suspects were dishonestly received an iphone 6, belonging to the slain soldier.

The phone went through their hands, DGN Online can report.

According to sources, the phone was retrieved Sunday March 12, 2023 dawn at a location near the Ashaiman overpass which was in possession of a driver who bought it at a cheaper price.

All the arrested suspects have been transferred to Police Headquarters in Accra to assist with investigations.

Already, police have arrested the prime suspects who killed the military man at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The arrest follows a long sustained intelligence-led operation, according to the police.

Imoro Sherrif was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp in Accra.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

He was found in a pool of blood in Ashaiman and suspected to have been stabbed to death.

The Military High Command last Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them as 184 persons were rounded up with 150 released and 34 persons handed over to the Police through the Military Police for further action.

By Vincent Kubi