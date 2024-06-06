50% Of Ghanaian Voters To Decide On Competent Leader– Latest Survey

A Latest Survey conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong from Kumasi Technical University has revealed that a good majority (50.3%) of Ghanaian voters will be looking for a competent leader come December 2024, as one of the major reasons to be considered before voting.

According to the poll, about a quarter (22.5%) of voters will be considering the track records of Presidential candidates as key to determining who they vote for, as well as Religion and Ethnicity may also form the basis for some 1.2% and 0.9% in choosing who wins elections in 2024 respectively.

Interestingly the NPP Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been projected as someone who is a solution person who has distinguished himself with a track record as the Vice President as compared to his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

Even though about 21.4 % of prospective voters are yet to decide which Presidential candidate to vote for as of the end of April 2024, they may remain floating until they decide to vote in favor of one of the presidential candidates.

The findings also noted that party affiliation will be the main reason why some 19.1% of Ghanaians will be voting come December 2024.

Interestingly, some 3.7% of voters will be awaiting some financial inducement to decide who they vote for. Though minimal, it exposes the weaknesses of some persons clothed with the power to decide the future of our very existence as a country.

The survey, explained that the NPP Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads as the preferred Presidential Candidate with 38.9%, closely followed by John Dramani Mahama (NDC) with 36.1%.

The NPP Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also leads in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North Regions respectively.

The report added that all other Presidential aspirants put together are making up to 3.6% gains, adding that the most decided region in favor of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is North East with 60% of voters going for him while 75.7 % of voters in Volta region have decided John Dramani Mahama (NDC).

The baseline report derived from 275 constituencies showcases interesting insights into regional preferences among prospective voters.

Among the electorate, unemployment emerges as the foremost concern, resonating with 21.1 percent of voters surveyed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe