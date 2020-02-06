54 Pick NPP Parliamentary Forms In Greater Accra

John Boadu

[9:25 am, 06/02/2020] Mr Alimi Dg: About 54 parliamentary candidate aspirants have so far picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) upcoming parliamentary elections in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Greater Accra Elections Directorate of the NPP, others will be picking their forms before the close of nominations later this month.

DGN Online is informed that among those expected to pick their forms is Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, who is said to be interested in the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat.

Breakdown

Below is a breakdown of the 54 aspirants who have so far picked their forms and the respective constituencies they are fervently hoping to represent in Parliament

Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom

A total of six aspirants have picked forms in the above mentioned Constituency.

They are: Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, Alahji Habib Saad, Fred Abban, George Oware, Madam Gifty Mensah, Elvis Kwame Antwi.

Weija Gbawe

For Weija Gbawe Constituency, Frederick Quainoo, and Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, have picked forms.

Anyaa Sowutuom

In the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency which is currently represented in Parliament by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Emmanuel Tobin, Nana Ama Asafo Boakye, Edna Sackey, Dr. Adomako Kissi, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, have picked forms to wrestle for NPP’s ticket.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, DGN Online is informed, is not going to recontest for the seat.

Ablekuma North

The Ablekuma North Constituency has seen aspirants like Nana Akua Afiriyeh, Kojo Bewuah, Shiela Bartels, and John Abgotey (Esq.) picking forms.

Ablekuma Central

So far, three persons namely Ebenezer Nartey, Paul Lamprey, and Lawrence Adjei, have picked nomination forms.

Ablekuma West

It seems Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, will be re-contesting for the NPP’s Parliamentary ticket at Ablekuma West on a solo note.

She is the current MP for Ablekuma West and so far the only person who has picked form, as delegates in the Constituency, some of whom attempted to contest her in the last elections, now seem to be uniting behind her.

Okaikwei North

Veteran journalist and editor in chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Ken Kuranchie, and Fuseini Issah, have picked forms for Okaikwei North.

Okaikwei Central

In the Okaikwei Central Committee,

Patrick Yaw Boamah and Nii Commettey Tetteh, have picked forms.

Okaikwei South

Only two persons namely Nana Fredua Ofori Atta and Darkoa Newman, have picked nomination forms for the above mentioned Constituency.

Trobu

Moses Anim, Lincoln Edward Addo and Kingsley Kwame Nsia Poku, have picked forms at Trobu.

Ayawaso Central

At Ayawaso Central, a seat currently occupied by Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, J.O.T Agyemang, has picked his form.

Ayawaso West

At Ayawaso West, MP Seyram Alhassan who won the seat in a bloody by-election following the death of her husband, Emmanuel Kyerematen, who was the incumbent MP until his demise, has picked her nomination form.

Adenta

Within the Adenta Constituency, a total of six persons namely Adam Abdul Razak, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Alfred Ababio Kumi, Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Rahman Zaki, Freda Agyemang Sarpong, have picked forms.

Dome Kwabenya

Minister of Procurement and incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adjoa Sarfo, is the aspirant who has so far picked nomination forms within the Constituency.

Madina

The Madina Constituency has seen Alhaji Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface

and Michael Mackenzie, picking forms for the Primaries.

La Dadekotopon

Comfort Adei Kotey and Vincent Sowah Odotei have so far picked forms.

Ledzokuku

Ledzokuku has Dr. Okoe Boye and Nat Ayertey so far.

Krowor

Three aspirants namely, Afoley Krowor

Ing. Odai and Eric Ayikwei Okine, have picked their forms.

Tema Central

In Tema Central, aspirants who have picked nomination forms include

Charles Forson, Nii Noi Yves Hanson-Nortey, Agyemang Prempeh and Kofi Brako.

Tema East

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover and Benjamin Armah Ashitey have picked forms in the above mentioned Constituency.

Tema West

Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkora, and Kwesi Poku, have picked forms for Tema West.

The Parliamentary Primaries being held within constituencies within which NPP has sitting MPs is slated April 25, 2020.

BY Melvin Tarlue