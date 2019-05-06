5th Edition Of ‘Celebrity Workout’ Slated For May 11

Prince David Osei

The May edition of the ‘Celebrity Workout’ will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra, organisers have announced.

The workout session, which is the fifth edition since its commencement, will see top Ghanaian celebrities gather to engage in a three-hour aerobics session.

The workout is aimed at inculcating the habit of exercise among the youth and to promote wellness.

Participants will also have the opportunity to fraternise with popular stars and have fun through exercising.

Celebrities like Prince David Osei, Stephen Appiah, Okyeame Kwame, Gasmila, Qwamina MP, Laryea Kingston, among others, will be in attendance.

Other participants will be provided with the opportunity to interact with the celebrities, take photographs and share drinks with them.

The last edition of workout, held in September last year, saw an entourage of both local and foreign celebrities join in the biggest workout session in Ghana.

This year’s workout is powered by Primeval Media‒ one of the fastest growing digital marketing and events company‒ and sponsored by TCL, ADB, Beautiful Beneath, Aegis and Royce Energy Drink.