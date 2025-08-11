6 Die In Galamsey Pit

One of the deceased persons

At least six people were confirmed dead following the collapse of a mining pit at Wassa Dunkwa in the Western Region.

The six illegal miners, also called ‘galamseyers’, were among 10 persons between the ages of 22 and 30, who were trapped in the pit at about 5pm last Tuesday.

One of the residents said, “Initially, the illegal miners were 10, but after the pit in which they were working caved in, four of them managed to come out.”

According to some eyewitnesses, it was too late when the news about the incident reached members of the community and the traditional leaders.

“So the next day, Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the traditional leaders and the youth organised themselves and with the help of some excavators, managed to retrieve the six dead bodies from the pit,” the eyewitnesses noted.

They indicated that the deceased persons included four men and two women.

They claimed that the four men were not from the community. However, the two women were from the area. One of the women had recently given birth to twins and was popularly called Atta Maame, the eyewitnesses disclosed.

They said all the bodies have since been buried.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi