Met Gala Is My Aim – Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

ACTRESS AND fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, has revealed her ambition to grace the Met Gala red carpet in the coming years.

Speaking in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz, Nana Akua Addo emphatically stated that following her decade-long display of diverse fashion pieces, she aims to grace the Met Gala’s world stage.

“Currently, I aim to be on the Met Gala,” she told the host. Speaking on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) red carpet, Nana Akua Addo stated that the organising team of the awards show are been pressured by the public to focus more on the red carpet, ignoring the diversity it brings.

“Let compare the TGMA to that of the BET awards, when the BET awards is over, we don’t talk about fashion. Because it is not a ground for fashion, you just go through it. The night is to celebrate music, and we all know that music is diverse, that’s how their fashion is going to be diverse.

“We have reggae musician, highlife musicians, and they will dress according to their genre. For me, the fashion I saw at this year’s awards, personally I found nothing wrong with it,” she said.

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) with another unforgettable red carpet appearance. Known for her bold and dramatic fashion choices, the star stepped out in a breathtaking outfit that instantly got fans talking online.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke