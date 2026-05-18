Medikal Sees Himself Among World’s Greatest Rappers

Medikal

Ghanaian Rapper, Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has stated that he is among the world’s greatest rappers.

The Sowutuom-born rapper, in a post on X, announced that aside himself and renowned American rapper Lil Wayne, Drake follows as the world’s greatest rapper of all times.

“Aside myself and Lil Wayne, Drake is the greatest rapper in the world. Damn!” the post read.

The post, which has since generated over 226.7k views, 11k likes and 639 replies, has generated a mix of reactions from followers, causing a stir among fans.

Kingsleyyyy, on X, pleaded with the artiste not to attempt to overstep his frontiers, as there are many ‘rap gods’ across the continent who lead the rap genre of music. The post read, “Idolo this one di3 I beg drop ham Drake? Where Kendrick self dey? You know Eminem? (sic)”

Live Goals also wrote, “This is why people don’t take you serious, because how can you tell me “mame dokono and mame shito kakra” makes you a better rapper than juice wrld,50, and yb thems (sic).”

Daniel Anderson listed great rappers excluding Medikal, accusing him of just following trends, he wrote, “Adey talk say, this boy be Below Mid aa then you squad dey bark. Drake?! Naa Draaaaaake!!!? Or ein ghost writers? Kanye Kendrick Nas Jack Harlow Kwesi Arthur Keem Sark J Cole Haeven Nigga you just dey follow trend like heat, your music taste be dead like a vampire (sic).”

Abenkwan Sarkcess also wrote, “Imagine calling yourself the best rapper but at your own country’s awards night you couldn’t even touch the Best Rapper plaque. At this point, even Strongman dey rap circles around you. Go back to the studio, recharge your pen, level up your bars, then come back stronger.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke