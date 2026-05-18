Eid-Ul-Adha Holiday Announced

A livestock market

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026 as holiday in commemoration of the Islamic Eid-Ul-Adha, as contained in a release authored by the Sector Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

This is the date on the Islamic lunar calendar on which Muslims undertake the sacrifice of livestock such as sheep, camels, goats or cows. It commemorates the test of Prophet Abraham’s faith when he was asked to sacrifice his son Ishmael, but just as he was about to do so, a ram appeared on the authority of God. This has become an annual ritual for Muslims across the world. For Muslims undertaking the Hajj, the sacrifice is done on the day of the ascension of Mount Arafat, as part of the Hajj rituals.

The date is preceded by the purchase of livestock by those who can afford it. It also features the appearance of makeshift livestock markets across the country. At this time of the year, livestock traders bring in ruminants from countries such as Nigeria and Niger for sale in Ghana.

Eid-Ul-Adha is the second Islamic festival which comes after Eid-Ul-Fitr. The latter is one which climaxes the month-long fasting by Muslims.