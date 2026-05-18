Skysat Technologies Unveils AI-Embedded Printing Machines

The AI-powered printing machines

‎‎Skysat Technologies Ghana Limited in partnership with Konica Minolta, has unveiled highly anticipated Konica Minolta Print Experience Centre, giving local, corporate and production print sectors direct access to next-generation and AI embedded imaging technology.

‎‎Speaking during the launch, the General Manager of Konica Minolta, Vibin Lesley Alexander, highlighted the “amazing” productivity and colour enhancement capabilities of the printing machines, stressing that the technology goes beyond standard printing through industrial “add-on value” such as embossing and UV oiling.

‎‎He announced expansion plans to establish branches in Kumasi and eventually extend services across the country.

‎‎According to him, the move is backed by extensive market research aimed at providing solutions tailored to the Ghanaian market.

‎‎”As part of the launch promotions, customers booking machines during the period will receive a 10 percent discount and a one-year free service contract with price protection on consumables,” he said.

‎‎”Existing Konica Minolta users are also expected to benefit from a dedicated recovery initiative that offers free service inspections and maintenance support to restore older machines to factory setup standards,” he added.

‎For his part, the Head of Sales, Skysat Technologies Ghana, Richard N. Gyimah, noted that modern organisations now demand accountability and data protection beyond the traditional print, photocopy and scan functions.

‎‎He explained that the new machines come with embedded reporting tools, secure print systems, data encryption, AI-powered features and cloud integration to improve security and monitor usage.

‎‎“In the modern world, security is of essence, so unlike the older models, the latest innovations incorporate AI-powered technologies and cloud integration to ensure security and accountability,” he stated.

‎‎He further indicated that the machines are designed to reduce the cost per print while maintaining high-quality output through advanced symmetry technology and artificial intelligence.

‎‎He assured their clients of strong after-sales support through qualified engineers, genuine spare parts availability, quarterly preventive maintenance and hands-on customer training.

‎‎The Manager for Business Development Distributor Sales Group at Konica Minolta, Ugur Bozat mentioned that, the initiative seeks to rethink printing in the country by focusing on quality packaging, industrial printing and Managed Print Services.

‎‎He therefore announced plans to introduce a loyalty card programme aimed at creating what he described as a “win-win situation” for customers and clients.

The Former Minister for Education, Yaw Adutwum, who graced the event described the Konica Minolta and Skysat Group partnership as a game changer for Ghanaian businesses, highlighting its affordable high-speed printing solutions for small businesses, schools, and event planners.

He noted that the print experience centre would allow users to access advanced printing services without owning the equipment, making quality packaging, brochures, and educational printing more accessible.

The AI-powered printing machines

‎By Janet Odei Amponsah