I’m In Financial Hardship, But It Will Change – Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has confirmed that he is facing financial hardship but says the situation will soon improve.

Speaking on Power FM in an interview with host, Agyemang Prempeh, the founder of Glorious Wave Church International admitted that he had sold some of his vehicles to settle debts.

“I recently got two four-wheel drives but I had to get them off because of debt,” he said when asked about the kind of car he currently drives.

Asked if he was suffering financially, Prophet Badu Kobi replied, “Temporal.” He described the situation as part of life and quoted Ecclesiastes 7:14.

“It is called life. Good comes, bad comes, you go with it. It is not surprising. It will change,” he said.

The preacher also said he would later explain the spiritual and natural aspects of his challenges.

“If everything is over, I will come back and explain the spiritual side and the natural side,” he stated.

Prophet Badu Kobi declined to confirm or deny reports that he does not have access to his bank account.

He further said that despite his financial challenges, he still maintains a close relationship with John Dramani Mahama and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Yes, I am in financial hardship but it will go away,” he said.

According to him, “And I won’t say when the NDC came to power they did nothing. The President is good to my life but debt is a different matter and the debt was out of the battle we went through. That is why my son came to social media with what he said but all these things will be over,” he added to clear doubt about his association with the ruling NDC.

Asked about what he has been discussing with the President, the prophet said he could not publicly disclose his discussions with the President about his situation.