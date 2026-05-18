Nobody Knows Me Abroad – Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur, has said fame has changed his everyday life in Ghana compared to when he is abroad.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the rapper said life outside Ghana is calmer because he can move around freely without being recognised.

“When I’m out of Ghana where I live, it’s more calm. I can go to a grocery store, do normal things like every other person,” he said.

According to him, the situation is very different whenever he is in Ghana because people constantly approach him for photos and videos.

“Anywhere I go, people pull out cameras. I went to print a document for an appointment and I was late because people kept asking for pictures,” he recalled.

Kwesi Arthur explained that although the attention used to overwhelm him, he has now learned how to manage it better.

“I have more control over my environment now. It’s about communication and understanding where you are going,” he said.

Despite adjusting to fame, the rapper admitted he sometimes misses the freedom he enjoyed before becoming popular.

“I miss when I could go to the beach with my boys and just chill. But it’s a gift and a curse,” he added.

Kwesi Arthur is currently based in Atlanta United States.