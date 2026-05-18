Improve Service, Fair Pricing – Minister Urges MTN

MTN Ghana officials, Minister, and other dignitaries in a group photograph

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has emphasised the need for MTN Ghana to match its market leadership with improved service quality, fair pricing, and expanded network access.

Speaking at MTN Ghana at 30 press launch held on May 14, 2026, at MTN House, the Minister called on MTN Ghana to improve their internet services and fair pricing because, despite being a market leader, there’s a need to match their position with better quality and accessibility. He encouraged them to leverage their success to benefit consumers, ensuring they get value for their money.

The Minister highlighted the persistent consumer concerns, including the high cost of data, inconsistent network coverage in rural areas, dropped calls, and delays in resolving customer complaints. He urged the company to ensure that its ongoing investments translate into tangible improvements for consumers.

He stressed that MTN’s designation as a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator comes with heightened responsibility. ‎ ‎“That designation is not a criticism; it is recognition of your scale. But it also means the public and the Ministry will hold MTN to a higher standard in pricing, quality of service, network availability, and transparency,” the Minister stated.

He further pointed to emerging opportunities in 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, urging operators to invest not only in profitable areas but also in underserved communities.

MTN Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Blewett, stated that the company will aggressively pursue Ghana’s upcoming spectrum auction for its 5G expansion. He said the company remained committed to expanding next-generation connectivity under its “Ambition 2030” strategy, but would move on to 5G only once the regulatory process was complete.

Mr. Blewett indicated that MTN intended to compete for spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, the government plans to auction this year, and that a successful bid would unlock rapid deployment of 5G infrastructures to support artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and advanced digital services.

MTN Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Adwoa Wiafe, said MTN’s three decades of operations in the country should be measured through impact on health, education, and community development rather than through commercial metrics alone.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke