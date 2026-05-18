FHUMSA Donates To Female Students

A scene during the presentation

The Medical Students Association (MSA) of the Family Health University (FHU) has presented over 2,000 menstrual pads to selected female students from Basic Schools in the Ledzokuku Municipality in the Greater Accra Region at a special ceremony last Friday.

Each of the 650 girls received a three-month supply of menstrual pads to help them manage their menstruation safely, so they do not miss school for lack of pads.

The event, which was the third edition, had the theme “Supporting menstrual health, securing the future of girls” and dubbed “Pad a girl initiative,” was organised by the Medical Students Association of the Family Health University in collaboration with the Ledzokuku Municipal Education Directorate.

The presentation of the pads and the health education was part of activities marking this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, which is celebrated on May 28 every year.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, was full of praise for the medical students and the Family Health University for their regular support to the girls in the municipality.

She used the occasion to commend all stakeholders who keep collaborating with the Ghana Education Service towards the training and the promotion of education in the municipality and the country as a whole.

“Your period is not a weakness. It is a sign of good health. It is not a reason to stay home. It is not a reason to be teased. You deserve to manage it with safety and pride. ‘Pad the Girl’ is not just about handing out products to the girls. It is about handing back days, dignity, and dreams,” she stated.

Dr. Leticia Appiah, Community Health Department at the Family Health University said, “Supporting menstrual health is a shared responsibility. When we ensure that every girl has access to sanitary products, proper education, and a supportive environment, we are not just addressing hygiene needs but we are protecting education, confidence, and future opportunities.”

She explained that a girl should never have to choose between her dignity and her schooling, and by standing together, they were securing a healthier, stronger, and more equitable future for all girls.

The President of the Medical Students Association, Bernard Opoku Jnr, commended the various sponsors for supporting them so they could also assist the female students with the pads.

Madam Issahaku Humu, Girl Education Officer for the Ledzokuku Education Directorate, said the proper upbringing of the girl child was the responsibility of all, and called for more support towards the welfare of both girls and boys.

She pledged to continue collaborating with various institutions towards the proper upbringing and training of all children, irrespective of their gender, ethnicity, religion, political and other affiliations.