Asiedu Nketia Supports Obogu Accident Victims’ Families

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has donated GH¢60,000 to the Saviour Church of Ghana to support the families of 16 young members who lost their lives in a recent road accident.

The tragedy, which occurred as the youth returned from a church programme, has plunged Obogu in the Asante Akim South District into deep mourning.

During a visit to the church on Saturday, August 9, 2025, Mr. Asiedu Nketia expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, urging them to find strength in their faith. “Every occurrence in life has a divine purpose,” he told the congregation.

The donation comprised GH¢50,000 from his personal resources and GH¢10,000 from the NDC’s Gender Ministry. He explained that the funds were intended to ease the immediate burden on the affected families.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia disclosed that he had sent a party representative, Justice Yeboah, to the church soon after the accident to convey his initial sympathies. He also appealed to the congregation to pray for Ghana and for the NDC, seeking divine protection from future tragedies.

He was accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene; Ashanti Regional NDC Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi; Kumasi Mayor Mr. Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi; Ashanti Regional Organiser and Political Coordinator for Government Business, Isham Alhassan; and the Acting Ashanti Regional Secretary, Mr. Baah Acheamfour.

Also present were the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Mba Zachariah; Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Wisdom Boamah; MCE for Ahafo Ano North, Kwasi Adusei; and Madam Eunice Ohenewaa, MCE for Ejisu.

The NDC Chairman’s visit, marked by solemn prayers and words of encouragement, came at a time when the ruling party had been criticised for failing to visit the victims’ families. In the Ashanti Region, residents had questioned why government officials — including the Regional Minister, the DCE of the area, the Gender Minister, and other top party figures — had not earlier shown solidarity with the bereaved.

For many in Obogu, Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s appearance with his entourage signalled an effort to “right the wrongs” and demonstrate compassion in the wake of the tragedy.

From David Afum, Obogu