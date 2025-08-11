‘Crashed Military Helicopter Parts Missing’

SOME IMPORTANT parts of the crashed military helicopter, which claimed eight lives, including two cabinet ministers, are reportedly missing, prompting wild search for them.

These missing key parts, if found, would help investigators, who are currently working at the crash site in a forest at Sikaman Brofoyedru near Obuasi, to help identify the exact cause of the accident.

The Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council (ARCC), in a press release, has announced a cash reward for those who would willingly return the missing parts latest by the close of Monday, August 11, 2025.

However, the ARCC has also sternly cautioned that anyone who would be found in possession of the missing helicopter parts after the above stated deadline would be severely dealt with by the law.

“Intelligence gathering by the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council (ARCC) indicates that some of the residents who were first at the scene of the tragic helicopter crash that happened on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 picked some parts of the helicopter and other belongings at the scene.

“The Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council is admonishing any person in possession of any part of the helicopter or belongings recovered to return these items. This includes all items no matter how small, such as metals, screws, drives or boards.

“The ARCC is willing to offer a cash reward for any person who willingly returns any item. This offer will be in place until the close of day, Monday, August 11, 2025.

“Any person found in possession of such items beyond the above date would be deemed a criminal and will face the full rigours of the law,” the press statement from the ARCC, dated August 9, 2025, said.

Authored and signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the release also directed that “The items could be handed over to the Unit Committee, Assembly Member, Municipal or District Chief Executives or any member of the investigating team on the ground.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi