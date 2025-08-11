‘Lumbalove’, Awesome Global Tributes To Ghana’s Undisputed Highlife Superstar

Daddy Lumba

Surely, the seemingly universal candlelight vigil held in honour of ‘Burger Highlife’ superstar Daddy Lumba on August 2, 2025, must qualify for a Guinness Book of Records entry as the most extensive, simultaneous mourning vigil for one person!

It could also count as another Ghana first, ours being a country known for pacesetting. And that was not even the funeral itself for the man with the undisputed, fitting title, ‘highlife legend’!

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, better known by his stage name, ‘Daddy Lumba’, was born at Nsuta, in the Ashanti Region on September 29, 1964.

Reportedly his stage name is a carryover from his student days at the Juaben Senior High School. The devastating news of his death at The Bank Hospital, in Accra, on Saturday, July 26,% 2025, came early that day.

The extent of love demonstrated for him across the world by highlife lovers and other admirers can perhaps best be described by the term ‘Lumbalove’, or even ‘Lumbamania’, reminiscent of the term ‘Beatlemania’ that described the popularity of the British pop and rock band sensation of the 1960s, The Beatles.

However, where Beatlemania was mainly identified with hysterical, screaming teenage girls, Lumba music devotees span both genders, age groups and borders.

A memorable quip expressed by someone in a video clip was that there is no one venue big enough to host a Lumba funeral, so each community should be allowed to hold its Lumba funeral. Indeed, some humourists have termed it ‘one district, one funeral’ – clearly mimicking the ‘One District One Factory’ initiative of the past New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Live streamed, the Independence Square national vigil, was announced in a media release on July 27 by the family lawyers, Baba Jamal and Associates, as being organised “under the auspices of the Creative Arts Agency”. It gave the assurance that funeral arrangement details would be communicated in due course.

President John Mahama was among the first to express deep sorrow at the news. In a July 27 Facebook post, he described Lumba “as a musical genius whose timeless compositions served as the soundtrack to many Ghanaian lives. … On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones for their irreplaceable loss.”

On July 28, the news of the day was that even in Parliament, Lumba’s death had an unprecedented impact on the proceedings. Not only were the MPs eulogizing the musician by statements, their words were backdropped by Lumba hits! That must be a first, the Honourables singing highlife classics in the Chamber!

Furthermore, this week information has come from Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, about the funeral.

According to Lumba’s family head, named as Opanin Kofi Owusu Boahen, “Daddy Lumba is the grandson of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Il” and “Otumfuo has given the family the green light to prepare for the one-week observance and grand funeral of the late musician, to honour his memory” (Daily Guide, August 5, 2025).

On August 30, the traditional ‘One Week’ remembrance is scheduled to take place in Accra, the family has announced.

Remarkably, last year, a Lumba song, ‘Mpempen do me (thousands love me), was listed among the favourite songs of Britain’s King Charles!

Who knows, perhaps among other things, the King felt a bond with Lumba through their shared name, Charles!

No wonder Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Keith McMahon, was among the dignitaries who called at the Lumba residence to pay their respects to the family. “King Charles is a big fan of Daddy Lumba,” he said in an interview there.

Places which also hosted vigils on August 2, included Dubai, New York and London. In Germany, fellow music giant Stonebuoy poignantly paused his performance at a venueto honour the memory of Lumba” while mobile phone lights replaced candles. Similarly, in Philadelphia, USA, a concert by rappers paused to celebrate Lumba.

Instagram reported on July 28 that during his ‘5Five Alive Tour’ stop in Toronto (Canada), Nigerian superstar Davido moved fans to tears as he paid tribute to highlife legend Lumba.

“Mid-performance, Davido surprised the crowd by singing one of Lumba’s classic hits, dedicating the emotional moment to the icon.”

And, doubtless, Lumba fans and friends in Germany, where he lived for years, too, showed their love.

Here in Ghana, apart from the Independence Square national one, vigils were reported from the ‘Kantamanto Traphouse’ said to be a group at the Kantamanto Market in Accra; Koforidua; the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi; and other places. Needless to say, the accompanying music of the vigil everywhere was Lumba evergreens, with the attendees enthusiastically, mournfully, singing along and dancing.

To me there is good reason why Ghanaian filmmakers should be rushing to secure the rights to produce a movie about the life of musician extraordinaire, Daddy Lumba. From his back-to-back highlife hits, 30 albums and more than 200 songs, Lumba’s story is rich material for a film, as well as a book or two.

As indicated, since the announcement of his death, his home in the Accra suburb of East Legon, has welcomed a continuing stream of mourners, from VIPs to grassroots fans, calling to pay their respects to the bereaved family, as well as sign the Book of Condolence.

Political heavyweights, notably from the NPP, who have visited the family’s home, include former President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Kufuor; and some from other political parties.

How many bereaved families could be thus honoured, and by so many demonstrating solidarity?

An astounding revelation was that it appears that a stalwart of the ruling National Democratic Congress, Baba Jamal, is the lead lawyer for the Lumba family! It’s known that the now in opposition NPP claims Lumba as their own, following his compelling campaign song for the then candidate Akufo-Addo, ‘Nana is a winner’ (released in 2008 and featuring in the 2012 and 2016 campaigns), which Akufo-Addo credits as having been instrumental in his election victory.

A Wikipedia entry notes:

“During the development of Germany-based Burger Highlife in the late 1980s, Lumba began his musical career as part of the Lumba Brothers duo with fellow Ghanaian artist Nana Acheampong. Both were migrants living in Germany at the time. (In 1989) they released their sole studio album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom (meaning, ‘we’re nearly in a rut, here in a foreign land, bogged down by difficulties blocking our fortune seeking) (and) the title track became a hit back home in Ghana and is considered one of the most celebrated songs in highlife music.

Shortly after the duo disbanded in the early 1990s, Lumba embarked on a solo career.”

To be continued ….

By Ajoa Yeboah-Afari