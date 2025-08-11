Avoid Hasty Sharing Of Chopper Accident Content – Dumelo Pleads

John Dumelo

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has appealed to the public to refrain from hasty dissemination of sensitive content on social media, following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, as such posts would cause more grief to the bereaved families.

Speaking in an interview at the flower-laying ceremony, held at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Mr. Dumelo described the accident as devastating and heartbreaking, stressing that the rush to be the first to break news should not come at the expense of compassion for the bereaved families.

He condemned the act of rushing to disseminate any information about the accident, especially if it is sensitive, saying, “Everybody is always in a hurry to be the first to share it,” and added, “There are some things you can share, but not scenes like this. Imagine what the family went through when they saw it on social media—it can be very heartbreaking.” He described it as unnecessary and potentially harmful, and advised the public to be empathetic on their reportage.

According to Mr. Dumelo, the tragedy, which occurred during a routine mission, has shaken the nation. The eight men who perished were in the line of duty, a loss he described as one that could have happened to anyone, as no one was immune to such tragic event. He stressed that the accident was not limited to a certain group or circumstance, given that President John Mahama and other officials sometimes use the same aircraft and systems.

Mr. Dumelo urged that investigations into the cause of the helicopter crash be carried out thoroughly, to find the root cause of the accident. He reiterated that once investigations reveal the cause of the accident, individuals found to have contributed to the disaster should be held accountable. “When the investigation starts and the report comes out, those responsible should definitely be brought to book,” he stated.

He encouraged the public to wait for official findings to arrive at conclusions and not disseminate unverified information.

He also applauded the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for extending their condolences in this challenging period.

By Emmanuella Erica Bruce (emmanuellabruce519@gmail.com)