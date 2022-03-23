60-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Abor

DSP Efia Tenge

The incidents of persons being found dead for inexplicable reasons seem to be repeating itself in the Volta Region.

The latest is a 60-year-old man whose body has been found along the Avenorpeme-Hatorgodo road near Abor in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The body which was found on Monday, March 21, 2022 has been identified as Korku Gbago, a corn mill operator in the area.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge confirmed the incident last Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

She narrated that on Monday, March 21, 2022, the Abor District Police received a report to the effect that one Korku Gbago, a corn miller has been found dead.

The persons who reported the incident alleged murder of the deceased by an unknown person, considering the state in which they found the body.

Police moved to the scene and found the lifeless body of the Corn Miller almost in a decomposing state lying in a supine position.

They also found his bicycle parked about five metres away from him.

An inspection on the body revealed that one of his fingers had been chopped off, with a deep cut at the occiput region.

The crime scene was re-constructed and body has since been conveyed to Sacred Heart Hospital, Abor-Weme morgue for preservation; pending autopsy.

She said the Police is still investigating to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

Nonetheless. she appealed to the general public to kindly volunteer reliable and prompt information to the Abor Police so the culprits can be brought to book.

She advised that although the police has intensified security measures across the region, the public should also be vigilant and take their personal security seriously.

This will be about the fourth time a body has been found dead in the Municipality within the last 6 months. The most treacherous incident happened late last year, when the body of a pastor and his wife were found butchered and almost decomposing in their own home.

Ho, the regional capital has also seen its fair share of mysterious bodies being dumped. Two weeks ago two of such bodies were found with one at an advanced stage of decomposition.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com