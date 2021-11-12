7 Pupils Drown, One Body Missing In Saboba

Community members at the river in Saboba in search of the one missing body

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that 8 pupils of the St. Charles Lwanga R/C J.H.S have drown in a river in the Saboba District of the Northern region.

DGN Online gathered that a teacher from the St. Charles Lwanga R/C J.H.S went with about 30 pupils to harvest his rice across the River in Saboba.

According reports ,on their return from the farm, the pupils paddled themselves with two boats and collided on opposite direction.

About 15 on board where able to swim out of the river but eight drown.

A search team in the community were able to retrieve 7 dead bodies leaving one missing in the river.

However,a search is still ongoing to retrieve the missing body.

FROM Eric Kombat, Saboba