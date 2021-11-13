Phone Exposes KNUST Lecturer Over Missing Wife, Charged For Kidnapping

Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, the missing staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi has been charged for her disappearance.

Police are suspecting Dr. Aggrey, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to be behind the disappearance of his wife.

He has been remanded into police custody over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of his wife, having admitted using her phone to sending messages about her alleged abduction.

The police say Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey disclosed to them that he was forced to send those messages to his phone and family members of his wife by someone called ‘Rukie’, who had threatened to harm his family.

The suspect, according to police had stated that he had to take his wife away to a place closer to the Volta Lake to ensure her safety.

The accused, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, on 2nd September 2021 reported to the police that his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko had been kidnapped from their home around KNUST, as he had received some text messages.

Earlier, the police dismissed reports linking Rhodaline Amoah-Darko disappearance to her husband.

The police said they had no such evidence linking him to his wife’s disappearance as of Wednesday October 27, 2021.

They therefore asked the public to put an end to such reportage to enable them to go ahead with their investigations.

“It must be placed on record that, as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline,” according to a statement issued by the police on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

However, at an Asokwa District Court Friday, November 12, 2021, police said their preliminary investigations revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko reportedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on August 30, 2021 and never returned.

After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police, playing innocent about the disappearance of the wife.

Interestingly, on September 2, 2021 the husband lodged a complaint to the police about missing of his wife and police initiated investigation into the matter.

However, communications from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.

Per investigation, another communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower).

Meanwhile, police are yet to locate the whereabouts of Rhodaline as investigations are still ongoing.

Prior to this revelation, the police said it has secured a court order to refer the husband for a psychiatric examination as a result of some incoherent statements from him on the matter.

“As part of the investigation into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region, the Police on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodalne, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, for a psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter.

“Investigation is still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter,” prosecution told the court.

He is expected to re-appear in court on November 25, 2021.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko works with the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region as a Land Administration Officer.

Prior to her disappearance, she was on Nhyira FM’s morning show on Friday, August 27, 2021, to educate the public on land-related issues.

By Vincent Kubi