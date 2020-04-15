8 Companies Donate To Covid-19 Fund

Justice Sophia Akuffo



Another set of companies lined up today to donate to the Covid-19 Trust Fund set up by the President to receive contributions from individuals and organisation to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

At presentation ceremonies held at the Jubilee House, the Volta River Authority (VRA) whose Board Chairman, Kweku Awotwi and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, and a member of its Senior Staff Association, Martin Adjoe gave GH₵2,000,000.

It was followed by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) who chairperson, Johnny Blagogee donated GH₵100,000, followed by Polytex Industries Limited who came in with a donation of GH₵50,000 by its Marketing Manager, Emmanuel Sankah.

Then came in Aglow International, a prayer ministry, led by its Greater Accra Aglow Area Chairperson, Florence Sandra Whyte who gave GH₵20,000, followed by Frankatson Limited’s Kate Boachie with a donation of GH₵30,000 and a fumigation machine said to be worth GH₵4,400.

Alpha Lotto Limited was not left out of the donation with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kenneth Kwame Asare giving out GH₵100,000 as well as Betonsa Ghana Limited with an amount of GH₵100,000 through its Finance Manager and General Manager, Kenedy Amoako and Zafer Elbatir.

General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Kumi-Larbi also made a presentation of an amount of GH₵100,000.

In addition to that, they have released 12 vans installed with public address systems for the use of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) and an amount of ₵50,000 for their fuel and maintenance during the period.

The church has also through its national headquarters and branches made donations to various medical facilities through the Ministry of Health to the tune of GH₵417, 283

Receiving the donations was the Chairperson of the Board of Covid-19 Trust Fund, Justice Sophia Akuffo, immediate past Chief Justice, together with two other members, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Gifty Afenyi Dadzie.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu