Herbal Medicine Welcome In Covid-19 Fight

Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye

A Deputy Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye, has stated that he will welcome the use of herbal medicine to treat coronavirus patients if proven to be scientifically safe and efficacious.

He said scientists want to stick to evidence and once a “concoction” is proven to be efficacious and safe for human consumption the appropriate bodies will grant the approval for use.

He was responding to questions during his vetting on Wednesday.

For him, the issue has been the science of the herbal medicine, and that he had received calls from people proposing various herbal remedies to fight the virus.

“When I ask them for samples, some say it is through prayer and a special dispensation,” Dr. Okoe Boye recalled.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, scientists want to stick to evidence and once your concoction is proven to be safe for use in human beings and also has efficacy, the appropriate bodies will grant the approval, ” he stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House