Accountability day will come – Okoe-Boye

Dr Bernard Oko-Boye



A Deputy Health Minister-designate, Dr Bernard Oko-Boye says it will be unuseful to set up a committee to police funds meant for COVID-19 at this juncture as the fight rages on.

According to him, a day will come for those in charge of the fund to render accounts when the nation returns to normalcy.

For him, any attempt to form a committee while the fight against the COVID-19 is still on “would be like a coach or a technical person trying to access players while the match is on,” adding that the time is not yet ripe to be contemplating accountability.

“Maybe from the bench, you can remind the players that we will come to the room and discuss your strategies so position yourself well, ” Dr Oko-Boye indicated.

Responding to questions during his vetting in Parliament, the Deputy Health Minister-Designate said even though he would not rigidly fight anything that ensures transparency and accountability, the timing is not right.

“Maybe if after Covid-19 and we are in good normal times, that conversation can be put on the table,” he added.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had asked the nominee whether he would support the setting up of a bi-partisan committee to oversee the expenditure of the COVID-19.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament