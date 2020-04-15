Accra Mayor Fires Zanetor Rawlings



Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah



The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has responded to the tantrums of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.

It follows claims by the MP that government officials distributing food to the vulnerable and needy as a result of the partial lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus are demanding party identity cards before serving them the food.

A statement signed by the Mayor described the NDC MP’s claim as palpable false, saying “this is sadly not the case and it’s unfortunate that at a time like this, such a statement would be made by an Honorable Member of Parliament who has been missing all this while resurfaced out of the blue for attention.”

“Officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in branded vests working with the Assemblies share over 5000 pieces of food packages to the vulnerable including ‘Kayayei’ (head porters) around Ridge, Ministerial Enclave, Kinbu, Tema Station and Afua Sutherland Children Park in the Central Business District (CBD) every day,” the statement said, adding that nobody has been asked to produce party identity cards for food.

Even though government has welcomed efforts by all to support move to lessen the effects of the lockdown on the vulnerable, he emphasised “misinformation and attempts to politicize such efforts should not be countenanced.”

“If Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings decides to complement government efforts by sharing food to Kayayei, she should do so following set down protocols which do not put vulnerable persons at further risks and would be better done by liaising with agencies that are mandated to work in the management of crisis and not attempt to score cheap political points whilst propagating falsehood.”

The Mayor added: “this is a time when the nation and the world at large is battling a pandemic and unity of purpose with focus is expected of all in leadership.”

He urged all residents to continue to cooperate with national and local governments and adhere to all the precautionary measures outlined by the President to slow the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu