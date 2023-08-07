8,836 Candidates Sit for BECE In North East Region

About 8,836 candidates are participating in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the North East region.

The 8,836 Candidates comprise 4,478 boys and 4,158 girls.

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria led the North East Regional Director of Education, Simon A. Amokase, the Regional Coordinating Director, Andrews Mensah, and the East Mamprusi Municipal Director of Education, Madam Mercy Aduku to the Nalerigu Senior High School, Gambaga and Langbinsi examination centres.

The North East Regional Minister was impressed by the number of girls who are sitting for this year’s exam which is almost at par with that of boys, an indication that the region is making giant strides in promoting girl-child education.

He urged the students to do independent work, be confident, and not get intimidated by the presence of their invigilators.

The Northern Region has 31,534 candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) made up of 16,528 boys and 15,006 girls.

With 573 public schools, 125 private making a total of 698 schools with 117 centres across the Northern region.

BY Eric Kombat, Nalerigu