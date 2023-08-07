Mahama Fires Akufo-Addo Over Controversial Saglemi Abandoned Houses

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to spend half a billion cedis on the national cathedral project but refused to commit resources to the stalled Saglemi Affordable Housing project.

Mahama believes that the Saglemi Project would solve the housing needs of thousands of Ghanaians yet the President has refused to complete it.

He said he knew the President would not touch the project because it was initiated under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“It is unacceptable that President Akufo-Addo spent over half a billion Cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will help thousands of Ghanaian families.

“Knowing the NPP government they did not want to complete the Saglemi Housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and NDC administration.”

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that steps had been taken to complete the Saglemi Housing Project, which stalled since the ousting of the John Mahama-led government.

Cabinet has tasked the Works and Housing Minister to ensure the completion of the Saglemi project in order to prevent it from deterioration, President Akufo-Addo said at the launch of a new affordable housing project in Pokuase on last Tuesday.

The controversial Saglemi Housing Project began in 2012 in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

However, the new government led by President Akufo-Addo raised issues about the financial propriety of the project.

This led to criminal proceedings filed against some government officials including then Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Collins Dauda.

By Vincent Kubi