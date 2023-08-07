Akufo-Addo Honoured With Medal Of Merit In Leadership Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has been honoured with the Medal of Merit in Leadership Award by the African Bar Association at its 2023 Annual Conference in Pretoria, South Africa.

The President was recognized for his strong commitment to pan-Africanism, anti-corruption efforts, and good governance, which the Association believes will leave a lasting legacy.

In his acceptance speech, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the African Bar Association, acknowledging the significant role that lawyers have played in the fight for liberation from colonialism and their continued impact on politics and the legal profession.

He emphasized the need for Africa to define its own narrative and trade more amongst itself, as global trade is dominated by economies outside of the continent.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a historic opportunity for Africa to strengthen intra-African trade and develop its vast economic potential.

He stressed the importance of unity among the 54-member states of the African Union, considering their collective population of 1.3 billion and a combined GDP of US$3 trillion, making Africa the 8th largest economy in the world.

The President believes that with the necessary investment, Africa can sustain economic growth and create job opportunities, particularly for its young population.

The President described the AfCFTA as a gamechanger that can increase intra-Africa trade by US$35 billion annually and reduce external imports by US$10 billion. This, he explained, would benefit small businesses and potentially lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty. Furthermore, a successful AfCFTA would allow Africa to diversify its industrial exports and reduce reliance on extractive commodities and foreign imports.

However, President Akufo-Addo cautioned that the benefits of the AfCFTA can only be realized in an atmosphere of peace and security.

He expressed concerns about the terrorist insurgency in West Africa, particularly in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria, and stressed the need for collective action to defeat this menace. The President also reaffirmed his commitment to democratic governance and the rejection of unconstitutional changes of government.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the AfCFTA has set the stage for Africa’s industrialization and transformation.

He called upon governments and businesses to display bold leadership in realizing this vision and driving Africa’s economic development.

By Vincent Kubi