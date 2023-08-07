I Dated Genevieve Nnaji For 2Years— Pat Attah

Pat Attah and Genevieve Nnaji

Popular Nollywood actor, Pat Attah has dropped a bombshell disclosing he once dated celebrated Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji.

According to him, the relationship in the 90s was a serious one and lasted for at least two years.

“Ain’t going to lie. We had something going, we were both serious and for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up. But that doesn’t mean that the whole thing wasn’t serious,” he was quoted in a Pulsenigeria report.

He indicated that their relationship wasn’t a secret, but was easier to keep it private because social media was not rampant in the 90s as it is now.

“No, it wasn’t like a secret something. It wasn’t like we were having an affair or a fling or something We went places together. We were serious with each other. She was good to me and I was good to her but along the line, we felt like it wasn’t working out so we decided to part ways, but we’re not enemies,” he added.