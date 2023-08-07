Ghanaian Explorers On 10,000 Km Road Trip From Accra Arrive In London

Thirteen Ghanaians have embarked on a remarkable journey by road from Ghana to London driving through some countries in Africa and Europe finally arriving in London on Sunday.

They started the journey on Saturday, July 22, and aimed to reach London within 16 days.

The road trip instead of a seven-hour flight primary goal is to raise awareness about digital poverty prevalent in rural areas of Ghana.

Their route included Day 1: Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, starting from the border at Gonokrom near Dormaa Ahenkro, Day 2: Bamako, Mali, Day 3: Dakar, Senegal. An additional day 4 was used for car servicing and maintenance. Day 5: Nouakchott, Mauritania. Day 6: Dakhla, Morocco. Day 7: Guelmim, Morocco. Day 8: Casablanca, Morocco. Day 9: Tangier, Morocco. Day 10: The journey continues from Tangier to Algeciras, Spain, using a ferry. Overnight stay in Valencia. Day 11: Arriving in Monaco. Day 12: Reaching Lake Como. Day 13: Frankfurt. Day 14: Amsterdam. Day 16: Arrival in London via the Calais/Dover route.

Their trip is the first time Ghanaians have undertaken such an adventure.

The organizers said beyond the excitement, they also sought to gain first-hand experience of cross-border travel within the continent, aligning with the ideals of free trade.

Comprising a team of Ghanaian professionals, the group includes realtors, bankers, software developers, and business leaders.

The purpose of the trip transcends mere travel; Kojo Akoto Boateng, friend of the participants, revealed that while these journeys are enjoyable, they are also avenues for building relationships and devising solutions for rural Ghana.

The trip serves as a fundraiser to establish schools, libraries, and e-learning resources, and provide mentorship for rural children.