9 Arrested For Human Trafficking At Adeiso

Police at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region have arrested nine persons allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The District Police Commander, ASP Baffour Awuah, who confirmed the incident said the arrest followed a complaint filed by a resident over suspicion that her sister was involved in unsafe deals.

According to the Commander, the complainant revealed her sister frequently embarks on trips abroad and often engages unknown travel agents.

The complaint led the police to the hideout of the suspects where 11 females and a male were rescued.

The victims were identified as residents of Akyem Oda, Ahwerease, Adeiso, Asuaba, and Mamfe, all in the Eastern Region.

The commander explained that the victims were lured with offers to travel abroad but it is not immediately clear what activities they embark on upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Police will on Tuesday commence investigations to ascertain the activities of the suspects.