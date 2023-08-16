9 Minors Testify In Wa Serial Rapist Trial

In an ongoing trial in Wa, nine minors have testified before the Wa Circuit Court against a 35-year-old man accused of defiling them.

The case presided over by Jonathan Avogo, which involved 15 counts of defilement and 5 counts of attempted defilement, lasted for over two hours and was conducted in-camera to protect the identities of the victims.

The accused, Ahmed Rashid, a suspected serial rapist pleaded not guilty to all charges and was allowed to cross-examine the minors during the trial. However, the minors remained composed and provided their testimonies in a disciplined and coherent manner.

Saeed Abdul-Shakur, the lead prosecutor in the case and a principal state attorney, commended the minors for their courage and thanked the court for agreeing to hold daily hearings.

He also revealed that in a later date, a medical doctor and a police investigator will be called to testify before the court.

The trial has resumed, as the court continues to seek justice for the young victims and hold the accused accountable for his alleged crimes.

By Vincent Kubi