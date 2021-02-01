9 Savelugu Hospital Workers Test Positive for Covid-19

Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu

The Deputy Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu, has confirmed to DGN Online that nine health workers at the Savelugu hospital in the Savelugu municipality of the Northern region have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to him, two workers of the facility tested positive for COVID-19 and when 34 of their contacts were traced , seven of them tested positive making it nine positive cases.

Dr. Abiwu noted that the infected workers have been notified and have been asked to stay at home to commence treatment.

The Deputy Northern Regional Health Director said 214 health workers have recorded positive for COVID-19 in the region.

He however indicated that the hospital has commenced contact tracing for the seven workers.

The Northern region has recorded confirmed 753 cases and now has 144 active cases and 16 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to residents in the region to adhere to the health protocols to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“ the only way we can slow down and reduce significantly the spread of the COVID-19 is by adherence to the safety protocols and particularly the wearing of the face mask and regular washing of hands because if we don’t know that and it continues at the rate it’s going government might be forced to take risk measures like lockdown.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale