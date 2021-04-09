World Leaders Mourn Prince Philip

Leaders around the world are paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Prince Philip passed away earlier this morning at age 99, the Buckingham Palace announced.

Heads of Commonwealth nations are leading the tributes to the late Prince.

“Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time,” US President Joe Biden tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement, described Prince Philip as a man of “great service to others. He added he (Prince Philip) was “the patron of more than forty organizations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a tweet, said Prince Philip was “no stranger” to the country, having visited on more than 20 occasions, adding that he had strong connections to many Australian organizations and the Australian Defence Force.”

“Australians send our love and deepest condolences to Her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia,” according to him.

Russian President Vladamir Putin offered his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband.

Ex-US President George W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, in a tweet said Prince Philip was a man of “dignity,” “boundless strength,” “charm” and “wit.”

Former US President Barack Obama in a tweet, said Prince Philip “proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.”

By Melvin Tarlue