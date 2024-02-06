ABASS Organises Maiden Alumni Home-Coming

Anastasia Sekyere Obeng, ABASS Headmistress

THE ABAKRAMPA Senior High Technical School (ABASS)) in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region is organising its maiden Home-Coming event for its old students beginning from 1991.

Although the school has since its inception produced over 1000 graduates who are working in the media, education, legal, health, financial and other sectors of the economy, organisers expect, at least, 300 alumni to participate in the event.

The alumni Home-Coming scheduled from February 16 to February 18, 2024, is under the theme, “Alumni Frontier: A Great Tool for a Collaborative School Development.”

It is aimed at raising funds to support the development of the school, so each alumnus is making a contribution of, at least, GHȼ50 ahead of a planned fund raising activity scheduled for Saturday, February 17.

The Headmistress of the school, Anastasia Sekyere Obeng is expected to receive high profile personalities to speak at the function to expedite the development process of ABASS.

Activities drawn for the historic programme include keep fit/aerobics, durbar, fund raising, alumni talk and panel discussion, fun games and live band music on Saturday with thanksgiving service, recognition and awards planned to take place on Sunday.

According to John Frimpong, President of the ABASS Old Students Association, accommodation and other facilities needed for the successful organisation of the event have been made available.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi