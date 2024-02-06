Mzbel Admits Crying When Criticised

Songstress Mzbel says sometimes she struggles with handling public criticism throughout her nearly two-decade-long career in the entertainment industry.

According to her, harsh public critiques do take a toll on her. She admitted that the weight of unfair criticism sometimes leads her to tears, highlighting the emotional impact of negative feedback.

In a recent interview with Wontumi TV, Mzbel indicated how she is dealing with public scrutiny, emphasizing the transformative effect it has had on her life.

Despite the pain it inflicts, Mzbel acknowledged that she draws strength from constructive criticism, using it as a catalyst for personal growth and improvement.

“It’s been 20 years in the industry, I started in 2004 and we are in 2024 now. It’s about branding because when I started I had no clue about the entertainment industry. I didn’t take it seriously as a business but after listening to comments about me I changed.

“Sometimes when I go to my social media page and people bash me it hurts, some say I’m a strong woman but I cry behind the scenes. Afterwards, I take a cue from the criticisms and work on it to avoid it another time,” she disclosed.

In a recent career move, Mzbel has joined Wontumi Media as the host of an entertainment show on Wontumi TV, signalling her continued dedication to the industry despite the challenges she faces.