Rick Ross Pledges to Facilitate Stonebwoy Rihanna Collaboration

American rap icon, Rick Ross, has promised to facilitate a meeting and potential collaboration between Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy and global Pop sensation Rihanna.

The assurance came during an Instagram Live session on Saturday, February 3, 2024, where Rick Ross expressed keen interest in collaborating with Stonebwoy for his upcoming African project.

When asked by Ross about his dream collaboration, Stonebwoy mentioned Rihanna and Taylor Swift as top choices. Responding to Stonebwoy’s desire to work with Rihanna, Ross confidently asserted, “Rihanna, we could get that done this week.”

While jokingly citing prior engagements for not arranging the meeting immediately, Ross assured Stonebwoy of his commitment to making the collaboration happen, emphasizing, “I’m just gonna let you know, we gonna do that.” The Maybach Music Group boss’s proactive approach has generated buzz within the music community, with fans eagerly anticipating the potential collaboration between the two talented artists.

Stonebwoy has made his mark internationally with collaborations featuring artists such as Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Shaggy, Keri Hilson, Stormzy, and Angelique Kidjo, further solidifying his position as a leading figure in the global music scene.