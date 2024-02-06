Davido Vows Not To Give Up Despite Grammy Loss

Despite missing out on the prestigious Grammy awards, Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has pledged to persevere and continue delivering for his fans.

At the 66th Grammys ceremony, Davido, along with other Nigerian nominees, faced disappointment as they were snubbed in their respective categories.

Tyla, the sole non-Nigerian nominee in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, claimed the award, leaving Davido and his compatriots empty-handed. Additionally, the DMW boss failed to secure wins in the Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories.

The outcome of the Grammys sparked frustration among Davido’s supporters, who criticized the organizers for what they perceived as unfair treatment. However, Davido took to his social media platform X to address his fans directly, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support and assuring them of his determination to press on.

In a heartfelt message, Davido wrote, “I just want you to feel alright. I love each and every one of you!! We Dey game!! We will continue to deliver.” Despite the setback, Davido’s commitment to his craft and his fans remains resolute as he vows to push forward with his music career.